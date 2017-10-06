Lawmakers, NRA Push For 'Bump Stocks' Ban

WASHINGTON – The gun control stalemate on Capitol Hill could be near an end, at least in one area, as some Republicans and Democrats appear to agree on legislation that would ban "bump stocks."

The gun accessory, used by the Las Vegas shooter, allows a semi-automatic weapon to fire continuously like an automatic.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., said he plans to introduce a bipartisan bill in the House to put a total ban on "bump stocks," similar to a bill proposed by Democrats in the Senate.

"The goal is to prohibit these deadly devices that caused so much death and destruction in Las Vegas earlier this week," said Curbelo.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has long pushed for more stringent gun laws.

"We have to act now. And we're not going away. We've told the families we have to pass something," she said.

In a surprise move, the National Rifle Association also released a statement calling for "bump stocks" to be "subject to additional regulations."

Still, not all lawmakers are on board - like Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot during a congressional baseball practice in June.

"I don't think the 80 or 90 million Americans who exercise their Second Amendment rights to own a gun should be punished for the act of one evil person," said Kennedy.

When asked about the issue, President Trump said he will look into it "over the next short period of time."

In the meantime, the Department of Homeland Security has reached out to police departments across the country, warning them of possible Las Vegas copycats.