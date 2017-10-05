Mike Huckabee Premiers New “Wholesome” Kid-Friendly Show

WASHINGTON – Former governor of Arkansas and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee is getting ready to kick off his new show, “Huckabee,” this weekend on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

He appeared on CBN’s Faith Nation to talk about it and explain how it’s a new type of venture for TBN.

“It’s not going to be a show that is all about preaching,” he said. “It is a show that is going to be wholesome. It’s going to be consistent with the character of what TBN has always stood for.”

The program, produced in Nashville, is meant to appeal to people in the country’s heartland and will “be an hour of entertainment and information and encouragement,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee’s first guest is President Donald Trump.

The show premiers Saturday October 7th at 8 PM eastern time on TBN.

So does this rule out any future political runs for Huckabee?

Watch the clip at the top of this page to find out! Also, hear what he had to say about his daughter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.