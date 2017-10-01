One Man’s Fight to Marry His Laptop: An Obscure Lawsuit’s Challenge to Gay Marriage

Traditional marriage advocates have long-argued that by changing the definition of marriage, the courts could open the door for legalizing all kinds of relationships.

The most obvious example was polygamy: If marriage is not just a man and a woman, they argue, then why can’t it be one man and two women, or three?

Now, in what appears to be a case of going to absurd lengths to prove the point, one man has taken the issue beyond human bounds by trying to marry his computer.

Chris Sevier took issue with the legal system after a county clerk would not recognize his union with his 2011 Apple Macbook.

According to the Washington Times, Sevier married his laptop in New Mexico and has been on a mission to sue several states including Utah over his “constitutional right to marry.”

Now, Sevier has joined a group of polygamist in Mississippi who have filed a federal lawsuit demanding the same rights given to same-sex couples be extended to polyganmist, zoophilia and, in his case, those practicing machinism.

The purpose of the latest lawsuit is to highlight that if the state wishes to recognize gay marriage it must also recognize other types of marriage.

“This case concerns only what states may do under the Constitution” in determining how the Constitution permits the states to legally define marriage and which types of marriages the states can legally recognize," the lawsuit states.

Defenders of the lawsuit say it doesn’t pass the so-called Lemon Test and that the government is favoring one religious view over another. Gay marriage became the law of the land in the 2015 Supreme Court ruling Obergefell v. Hodges.

While Sevier will not say this is a protest against gay marriage he did tell Fox 13 “I stipulate there is no marriage like man-woman marriage.”