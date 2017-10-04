Paula White Calls Las Vegas Shooting “Absolute Pure Evil”

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday Pastor Paula White, a faith advisor to President Donald Trump, appeared on CBN’s Faith Nation where she called the Las Vegas mass shooting “absolute pure evil.”

White, who pastors New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida, told CBN News she is encouraging her congregation and all people to lean on the Word of God for comfort and strength.

“It is through our prayers, through our acts of faith that God works in partnership with us,” White told hosts David Brody and Jenna Browder, adding that God doesn’t cause events like this to happen.

When Mr. Trump delivered his official response to the tragedy Monday, he referenced scripture, something he’s done regularly since taking office.

“Scripture teaches us the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve," Trump said referencing a passage from the book of Psalms.

“He is calling upon, what I know he relies upon himself, the scripture, the Word of God, to comfort us, to bring us together,” White said of the president.

White’s full Faith Nation interview is included in the clip at the top of this page.