CBNNews.com

Powerful Lawmaker Won't Seek Re-Election

10-31-2017
CBN News
WASHINGTON – Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, one of the most powerful lawmakers on Capitol Hill, announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election.

"Although service in Congress remains the greatest privilege of my life, I never intended to make it a lifetime commitment,” he wrote his supporters.

Hensarling, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee and has served for 15 years, is expected to be a key player in the upcoming battle over tax reform.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. released a statement on Hensarling's announcement: 

“He is a true constitutional conservative who understands that free enterprise is critical to a thriving America.”

Hensarling has a close relationship with Vice President Mike Pence and there’s speculation he could take a job within the Trump administration.

More than 20 Republican House members have said they will not seek re-election since January. 

