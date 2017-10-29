Russia Investigation: How The Upcoming Charges May Be Major Or Nothing At All

WASHINGTON - The president took to Twitter Sunday morning to point out who he believes are the real culprits when it comes to Russian collusion.

...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

..."collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

Washington hoopla over accusations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election were heightened after reports special counsel Robert Mueller could make arrests as soon as Monday.

According to a story first reported by CNN, a federal grand jury approved charges into that investigation Friday.

While the White House has not commented on the latest speculation, Trump dismissed collusion on behalf of his team last week, saying the whole thing was a diversion from the Democratic Party.

“This was the democrats coming up with an excuse for losing an election,” Trump told reporters.

Talk in Washington speculates Monday’s charges may not be spectacular but instead something like tax evasion.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Trump ally, said Mueller is handling the investigation like a true prosecutor.

“When you’re going after the smaller fish to get the bigger fish you usually don’t charge them,” Christie told ABC This Week, saying smaller fish help you gather more information.

As a former prosecutor Christie said Mueller’s approach to the case has been normal and what the country may see is Mueller making “discreet” charges that may or may not lead to bigger indictments.

Regardless, Christie said Mueller’s target should be nervous.

“Believe me. If you’re the person, you know,” said Christie.

The New Jersey Governor also said it could spell trouble for whoever leaked the information to CNN.

"Depending on who disclosed this to CNN, it could be a crime. It would be a crime if prosecutors or agents leaked it," said Christie.

Christie said despite all of the Washington hysteria people need to remember one thing.

“The last public word we had on any of this is that the president is not under investigation,” said Christie.