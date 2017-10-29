Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Russia Investigation: How The Upcoming Charges May Be Major Or Nothing At All

10-29-2017
robertmuellerap

WASHINGTON - The president took to Twitter Sunday morning to point out who he believes are the real culprits when it comes to Russian collusion.

 

Washington hoopla over  accusations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election were heightened after reports special counsel Robert Mueller could make arrests as soon as Monday.

According to a story first reported by CNN, a federal grand jury approved charges into that investigation Friday.

While the White House has not commented on the latest speculation, Trump dismissed collusion on behalf of his team last week, saying the whole thing was a diversion from the Democratic Party. 

“This was the democrats coming up with an excuse for losing an election,” Trump told reporters.

Talk in Washington speculates Monday’s charges may not be spectacular but instead something like tax evasion.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Trump ally, said Mueller is handling the investigation like a true prosecutor.

“When you’re going after the smaller fish to get the bigger fish you usually don’t charge them,” Christie told ABC This Week, saying smaller fish help you gather more information.

As a former prosecutor Christie said Mueller’s approach to the case has been normal and what the country may see is Mueller making “discreet” charges that may or may not lead to bigger indictments. 

Regardless, Christie said Mueller’s target should be nervous. 

“Believe me. If you’re the person, you know,” said Christie.

The New Jersey Governor also said it could spell trouble for whoever leaked the information to CNN.

"Depending on who disclosed this to CNN, it could be a crime. It would be a crime if prosecutors or agents leaked it," said Christie.

Christie said despite all of the Washington hysteria people need to remember one thing.

“The last public word we had on any of this is that the president is not under investigation,” said Christie.

 

 

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles