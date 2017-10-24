Republican Senator Flake Not Seeking Re-election, to Retire in 2018

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) will retire after his current term expires, a senior Republican familiar with the decision told the website Politico.

Flake 's term is expiring and according to some political analysts, was considered as one of the most vulnerable Republican senators to face reelection in 2018.

Flake told The Arizona Republic in advance of Tuesday's announcement that “"there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party."

The Arizona senator has been a frequent vocal opponent of President Donald Trump and has been struggling recently in the polls.