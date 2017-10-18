Sessions Has 'War Of Words' with Lawmakers Over Russia Probe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was on Capitol Hill Wednesday, appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He was testifying on what he knew and his communications with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

But it quickly turned into a war of words as Sessions publicly clashed with Democratic Sen. Al Franken after being pressed over the accuracy of his past testimony.

Franken, (D-Minn.), grilled the attorney general and suggested his explanations of events have changed.

"The goal post has been moved. First it was 'I did not have communications with Russians' – which was not true," Franken said. "Then it was 'I never met with Russians to discuss any political campaign' – which may or may not be true. Now it is 'I did not discuss interference in the campaign' which further narrows your initial blanket denial about meeting with the Russians," the Minnesota exclaimed.

After taking a deep sigh, Sessions responded, "Without hesitation, I conducted no improper discussions with Russians at any time regarding a campaign or any other item facing this country."

Franken attempted to begin a second round of questioning, but Sessions fired back.

"Mr. Chairman, I do not have to sit in here and listen to his charges without having a chance to respond. Give me a break," Sessions said, noting that Franken's "lead in" to his questioning was "very, very troubling," and that he needed more time to respond.

The attorney general then told Franken that he had no "improper discussions" with the Russians in the tense exchange.

"Let me just say, without hesitation, that I conducted no improper discussions with Russians at any time regarding a campaign or any other item facing this country," Sessions started his answer, before an aside about time.

"Mr. Chairman, I don't have to sit here and listen --" Sessions continued before being interrupted.

"You're the one who's testifying," Franken responded.

Sessions maintained throughout their exchange that he gave his answers during his confirmation hearing in "good faith" and that he had no "improper discussions" with Russians.

"I don't think it's fair to you to suggest otherwise," he said.

Sessions met last year with top Russian diplomat Sergey Kislyak in Washington. Kislyak's interactions with Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn led to Flynn's firing, according to the Justice Department.

