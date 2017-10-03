'Those Families Need Our Prayers': Shooting Survivor Scalise Speaks from Experience

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, members of the Republican House leadership, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., asked Americans to unite in prayer for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and their loved ones.

This was Scalise's first weekly leadership news briefing since he was shot and nearly killed at a Republican congressional baseball practice in June.

"Let me first say, it's great to see all of you and it's great to be back," he said, expressing his thanks to those who prayed for him and his family. "It was tremendously uplifting and gave me and my family a lot of strength."

Scalise also emphasized the need for prayer following the Las Vegas shooting.

"Those families need our prayers right now," he said.

Other leadership members reinforced the same sentiments and praised Scalise for his return to Capitol Hill.

"It's so uplifting to see Steve back," said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca.

"To see Steve Scalise standing right here is really a miracle," said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. "It's evidence of prayer."

Last week, Scalise gave a rousing, faith-filled speech as he returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the attack.

The 51-year-old Majority Whip was shot in the hip and the bullet tore through blood vessels and internal organs.

"So, I am definitely a living example that miracles really do happen," Scalise said, crediting the power of prayer for his survival and recovery.