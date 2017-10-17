Trump Nominee Withdraws Name as Drug Czar -Here's Why

Washington – President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the nation's drug czar.

Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2017

The announcement follows a joint investigation by CBS "60 Minutes" and The Washington Post, which reported that the lawmaker was the "chief advocate" behind the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act, a law which weakened the federal government's authority to stop companies from the mass distribution of opioids.

The report shows the bill had heavy support from drug company lobbyists and passed Congress by unanimous consent. President Barack Obama signed the bill into law in April 2016.

On Monday, Mr. Trump said he would "make a change" if he felt Marino's nomination hurt the administration's efforts to curb opioid abuse.

"He's a great guy. I did see the report. We're going to look into the report. We're going to take it very seriously," Trump told reporters.

Lawmakers like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had called for Trump to pull Marino's nomination following the report.

"He is not going to be -- over my dead body will he be the drug czar," said Manchin.

Manchin tweeted his support for Marino's resignation.

I look forward to working with @realDonaldTrump to find a drug czar that will serve #WV and our entire country. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) October 17, 2017

More than 33,000 people died in 2015 from prescription opioids, heroin, and fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Trump administration has vowed to take on the opioid epidemic, hinting that at an announcement to tackle the crisis could come soon.

"We're going to have a major announcement, probably next week, on the drug crisis and on the opioid massive problem. And I want to get that absolutely right. This country, and frankly the world, has a drug problem," Trump stated.

CBN News reached out to Marino for comment, but he could not immediately be reached.

