Trump Takes New Hardline Stance on Immigration - Here's What He Wants

WASHINGTON – President Trump is putting his foot down on immigration, writing a letter to congressional leaders with a list of demands he wants enacted in exchange for protection for "dreamers," the illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.



Trump's priorities:



-Overhaul the country's green card system

-Crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country

-Build his promised wall along the southern border

-Boost fees at border crossings

-Hire 10,000 more Immigration Enforcement Officers

-Make it easier to deport gang members and unaccompanied children

-Tighten reins on sanctuary cities



Democrats have long opposed many of these demands.



Last month Trump met with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., where he agreed to extend the protections in the the program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), in exchange for a package of border security measures.



However, responding to this new list in a joint statement, Schumer and Pelosi said it fails to "represent any attempt at compromise," adding that the southern border wall was "explicitly ruled out of the negotiations."



Trump's demands could also divide Republicans, many of whom have introduced legislation providing a pathway to citizenship for "dreamers."



Speaker Paul Ryan's office said House members will review the list and consult with the administration.