Was Pence's NFL Protest Pre-Planned? Both Sides Throwing Flags Over the Response

WASHINGTON – President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning praising the vice president's decision to leave an NFL game after two dozen players kneeled during the national anthem.

The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017

The former Indiana governor says he was offended and walked out before kick-off.

"I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our national anthem," Pence tweeted.

While many, including Congressman Mark Meadows, have lauded the vice president for that decision, critics have blasted the Veep for "political grandstanding" and wasting taxpayer dollars.

But a Pence official told CBN News, "The vice president was not going to miss the Las Vegas memorial prayer walk on Saturday, which he was honored to attend on behalf of President Trump. If the vice president did not go to Indiana for the Colts game, he would have flown back to D.C. for the evening – which means flying directly over Indiana. Instead, he made a shorter trip to Indiana for a game that was on his schedule for several weeks."

Business Insider puts the price tag of that trip to Indy at more than $250,000 for the flight alone. That amount does not take into account the cost of the Secret Service.

Ethics watchdogs have pointed to the administration's recent accusations of abuse when it comes to squandering taxpayers' money.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price as well as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have come under fire for their use of chartered flights.

CAN WE JUST MAKE IT THROUGH A WEEKEND WITHOUT THIS ADMINISTRATION ABUSING TAXPAYER DOLLARS WITH JET TRAVEL!? https://t.co/nBEBDwLEjv — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 8, 2017

Last week, about two dozen 49ers took a knee, which was an indication it could happen again during Sunday's game. It's that assumption that has sparked debate.

The 49ers have led the kneeling movement. Colin Kaepernick, a name synonymous with the anthem protests, was a former 49ers quarterback.

Then there's the question of whether the vice president intended to leave all along.

Sunday evening the president tweeted.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Still, supporters of the vice president say the hoopla is nothing more than mainstream media bias.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted: