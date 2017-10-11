Displaying
Watch FAITH NATION Today: AG Jeff Sessions on Religious Rights - Plus NFL Anthem Battles

10-11-2017
CBN News

Today on FAITH NATION, CBN News goes one on one with US Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a wide-ranging interview that touches on subjects like religious liberty, DACA, the NFL National Anthem controversy and much more. 

Watch live at 12:30 to hear what Sessions had to say about the Justice Department's guidance when it comes to Christian cake bakers who refuse to violate their religious beliefs by providing cakes for same-sex weddings.

Click HERE to watch Faith Nation every Wednesday at 12:30 Eastern time on our CBN News Facebook page.

Watch Faith Nation Live

 

