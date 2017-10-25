Watch FAITH NATION Today: Meet Marc Short, Trump's Secret Weapon on Tax Reform

Today on CBN News' FAITH NATION, we'll hear from one of President Trump's most influential agents in Washington, White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, about the effort to pass major tax reform through Congress.

We'll also dig deeper to hear from Christians using their faith to impact the culture.

FAITH NATION talks with Kirk Cameron about his "Revive Us 2" effort. And we catch up with actor/director Kevin Sorbo to hear about his new faith-based film with Sean Hannity, "Let There Be Light."

