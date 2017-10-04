Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Watch FAITH NATION Today: Mike Huckabee & Trump Evangelical Adviser Paula White

10-04-2017
CBN News

On today's Faith Nation with David Brody and Jenna Browder, our CBN News team brings you more coverage from the tragedy in Las Vegas.

And one of President Trump's evangelical advisers, Paula White, will discuss what she does to help encourage the president in the wake of tragedies like the Las Vegas massacre.

Also on today's Faith Nation, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will preview his new faith-based talk show.

Click HERE to watch Faith Nation every Wednesday at 12:30 Eastern time on our CBN News Facebook page.

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles