"We Are Celebrating the Bible Coming to Life": Hispanic Leaders Tour Museum of the Bible

Washington - The National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference got a sneak peak of the Museum of the Bible during their trip to the nation's capital this week.

"We are celebrating the Bible coming to life," said Tony Suarez, NHCLC Executive Vice President. "We've preached about it and we've talked about."

The new Museum of the Bible is a 430,000 square foot facility just three blocks from Capitol Hill. It's on track to open mid-November. Christians leaders from across the country walked the halls of biblical history to meet, pray and strengthen their faith.

"I hope this stirs up a passion for the word of God where we get back into the book, back to studying the book and having a love for the Bible and having a love for the word of God," said Suarez.

"This is going to be a base for faith in the Bible," said Luis Avila, Pentecostal Holiness Church in Oklahoma City.

CBN's Ben Kennedy asked Avila if prayer is needed now more than ever.

"Absolutely, I believe so," said Avila.

The NHCLC plans to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with lawmakers about Israel, Puerto Rico and Dreamers -- young people whose parents brought them here illegally.

"Asking them again to pass some sort of permanent legislation to help Dreamers and they do it before Christmas," said Suarez. "That would be the best Christmas gift."