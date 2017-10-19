Why Key GOP Rep Pat Tiberi Is Joining Diane Black, Marsha Blackburn in Moving on from Congress

Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, just announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection and will resign from Congress by January 31, 2018.



Tiberi has held office since 2001 and is an influential member of the House Ways and Means Committee, serving on its subcommittee on tax policy.

The resignation comes as the Republican Party plans to overhaul the current tax code by the end of this year.



Tiberi released a statement on his resignation saying:



"Today, it is with a humble and thankful heart that I announce I will not be seeking reelection. While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018. I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family. Leaving Congress is not a decision I take lightly but after a lot of consideration, it is the best one for me, my wife, Denice, and our four wonderful daughters."



Tiberi was a strong candidate in 2016, winning his election that year with 66 percent of the vote in the 12th district of Ohio.

He joins a growing list of Republican Congressmen who are moving on from the House of Representatives.

Fellow Ways and Means Committee member Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., has announced she will not seek Congressional reelection, but is instead prepping a run for the governorship of Tennessee.

And prominent pro-lifer Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., an eight-term US representative, is now running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

Reps. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., Charlie Dent, R-Penn, and Dave Trott, R-Mich., have also announced plans to retire.