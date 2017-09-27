Actor George Clooney Writes a Prayer in Response to National Anthem Protest Flap

Is actor and activist George Clooney jumping into the debate over kneeling protests during the national anthem?

This week Clooney wrote the following prayer for The Daily Beast:

I pray for my country.

I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us.

I pray that our nation's leaders want to do the same.

I pray that young children like Tamir Rice can feel safe in their own neighborhood.

I pray for all of our children.

I pray for our police and our first responders.

I pray for our men and women of the armed services.

I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country.

I pray for a more perfect union.

And when I pray, I kneel.

The lines, "I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country," along with, "And when I pray, I kneel," appear to allude to the national debate.

There have been widespread kneeling protests by NFL teams after a feud with President Donald Trump who blasted players who protested during the national anthem. The president said players should be fired who kneel in protest.

The protests first started last year when former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem in opposition to police brutality of blacks and other minorities.

According to Breitbart, Clooney has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his administration. The Los Angeles Times said Clooney raised funds for Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 election campaign.