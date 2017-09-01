Clinton Investigation Bombshell: How President Trump Responded to New Revelations

WASHINGTON -- New information shows former FBI Director James Comey began drafting an email clearing Hillary Clinton of criminal charges related to her email server case months before interviewing her or many witnesses associated with the case.



President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to speak out on the allegations, saying, "Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over...and so much more. A rigged system!"

The revelation of the email came to light this week after Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote a letter to current FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In it they say they have reviewed transcripts of interviews the Office of Special Counsel conducted with FBI officials and that those transcripts show Comey began preparing a letter exonerating Clinton before the investigation into her email server case was even complete.



Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump's legal team and chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, said this new information shows the investigation into the email scandal was "a fake investigation" and that "the fix was in from the beginning."