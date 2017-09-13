Deal or No Deal? Trump Says Dem Report of Immigration Deal Premature

President Donald Trump says there's no deal yet on "Dreamers," disputing a report from Democrat leaders.

House and Senate Democrat leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Charles Schumer claimed Wednesday night they had struck a deal with President Trump to protect hundreds of thousands of "Dreamers" – children of immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally – while beefing up border security.

Schumer and Pelosi made the announcement after having dinner in the White House with President Trump, saying:

"We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the president. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides."

The president denied their statement in a tweet Thursday morning saying, "No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote."

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

But he also tweeted that no one wants to kick the "Dreamers" out of the U.S.

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

...They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Schumer and Pelosi said the deal would make permanent provisions for President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protected some 800,000 Dreamers from deportation and granted them work permits and access to education.

Last week, Trump told Congress to pass legislation to help the young immigrants before he officially ends the DACA program in six months.

The White House responded quickly that there was no agreement to end plans to build the wall.

While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 14, 2017

Earlier Wednesday, Sanders said the president is "committed to the wall. It doesn't have to be tied to DACA, but it's important and he will get it done."

The move appears to be part of a presidential pivot to bipartisanship.

"This is a positive step toward the president's strong commitment to bipartisan solutions for the issues most important to all Americans," a White House statement said.

Last week, Trump cut a deal with Democrats to pass funding for Hurricane Harvey relief and raise the debt limit to keep the government running for the next three months.

"More and more we're trying to work things out together," Trump said Wednesday.

"If you look at some of the greatest legislation ever passed, it was done on a bipartisan manner. And so that's what we're going to give a shot," he said.

The president had already met earlier in the day Wednesday with moderate lawmakers from both parties at the White House to discuss tax reform.

He said he still wants a 15 percent rate for businesses and would like a "much lower" one for individuals, focused on the middle class. The president said the wealthy will not benefit from his plan, and their taxes might even go up.

"If they have to go higher, they'll go higher, frankly," Trump said.

Trump says he's primarily concerned with the middle class and a plan that may increase jobs.

Still, the president's bipartisan push is raising questions among some people about his loyalty to the GOP, but the White House disputed that Wednesday after the meeting on taxes.

"The idea that the Republican Party ideas are not represented in that room is just ridiculous," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "This president's done more for bipartisanship in the last eight days than Obama did in eight years."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan says the White House and congressional Republicans will release an outline of their tax reform plan by the end of the month as members of both parties will try to figure out their way forward on tough issues like taxes and immigration.

But Trump's new tactics are angering some Republicans and those on the Right who have long questioned Trump's allegiance to conservative ideals.

David French, senior writer for the National Review, tweeted, "It's all fun and games until Trump makes a deal with Schumer on the next SCOTUS nominee."