First Lady Melania Trump Attends Invictus Games for Injured Servicemen and Women

WASHINGTON - First Lady Melania Trump is traveling in her first foreign trip without the president.

The First Lady went north of the border to Canada to represent the US delegation in the Invictus Games, Saturday.

The Invictus Games were started in 2014 by Prince Harry of Wales. They are an Olympic style competition for injured and sick servicemen and women.

Before the games, the first lady met with Prince Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The first lady is said to have joked with Prince Harry about which country would bring home the gold.

Before the opening ceremony she encouraged the US team.

"I also want to wish you good luck, though I know you won't need it in these games. Take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold,” said Mrs. Trump.

President Trump said he couldn’t be prouder of his wife.

Very proud of our incredible First Lady (@FLOTUS.) She is a truly great representative for our country! pic.twitter.com/yFv0WIjgby — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

It has been a busy weekend for the first lady.

Mrs. Trump took over the duties of the White House Garden, Friday. Although there have been several White House gardens throughout the years, the 2800 square-foot White House Kitchen Garden was commissioned by her predecessor Michelle Obama in 2009.

Mrs. Trump worked alongside members of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington to harvest a garden including lettuce, kale and spinach.

“Thank you for coming and helping me to harvest the vegetables. I’m a big believer in healthy eating because it reflects on your mind and your body,” she told the children.

“I encourage you to continue to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits, so you grow up healthy and take care of yourself,” she continued.

The children left the White House with gardening kits and honey.