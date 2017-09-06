Former Justice Department Attorney: FBI Holding Back Information to Protect Bureau, Comey

What did Ty Clevenger think of the FBI's reason for rejecting his FOIA request? Watch his On The Homefront interview with Gary Lane.

Former Justice Department attorney, whistleblower Ty Clevenger says the FBI rejected his Freedom of Information request for material on the Hillary Clinton investigation because it's trying to protect its reputation.

Appearing on The Global Lane, Clevenger said he originally thought the FBI denied his FOIA request because it was trying to protect Mrs. Clinton, "I now think the FBI denied my FOIA request because they're trying to protect themselves, not Mrs. Clinton."

The FBI said Clevenger's FOIA request did not "sufficiently demonstrate that the public's interest in disclosure outweighs the personal privacy interests of the subject (Mrs. Clinton)."

He said because former FBI Director James Comey exonerated Mrs. Clinton from any wrongdoing prior to the completion of the bureau's investigation, he believes FBI officials may also be trying to protect Comey.

"They want to avoid a black eye, they don't want this stuff coming out," he said.

Clevenger said the FBI needs to release all information in its possession and a special counsel on Clinton should be appointed by Attorney General William Sessions.

"There's far more evidence and has been for a year or more that Mrs. Clinton broke the law than there has ever been that President Trump broke the law," he insisted.

