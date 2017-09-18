'I think it can happen': Trump Speculates on Peace between Israelis and Palestinians

President Donald Trump made his debut at the United Nations General Assembly and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Under your leadership the alliance between America and Israel has never been stronger," Netanyahu said.

The two world leaders discussed "Iran's destabilizing behavior" along with peace in the Middle East, specifically between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"I think Israel would like to see it and the Palestinians would like to see it," said President Trump. "I think there is a good chance it could happen."

Netanyahu mirrored that sentiment during Monday's meeting.

"We will discuss, we can seize the opportunity to peace between Israel and the Palestinians," said Netanyahu.

Trump says he hopes to see "significant progress" on a deal before the year's end. Trump is scheduled to meet later this week with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

While running for office, Trump labeled the UN as weak and incompetent, and not a friend of either the United States or Israel. But he has softened his tone since taking office, telling ambassadors from U.N. Security Council member countries that the UN has "tremendous potential."