Luther Strange or Roy Moore? How Alabama Voters Are Leaning Before the Big Vote

09-25-2017

Polls show Republican Sen. Luther Strange could lose the Alabama special election Tuesday.

The race is to fill the seat vacated by former Sen. Jeff Sessions when he became President Donald Trump's attorney general.

Strange has filled the seat since February, and President Trump has campaigned for him, as has Vice President Mike Pence.

But former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has been leading the polls.

He's getting some help today from big names like Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

Moore was the judge who once refused to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the state judicial building when a federal court ordered him to.

But the polls have shown the race tightening. If Moore wins, it could lead to other conservative challengers against incumbent Republicans.
 

