Netanyahu Praises Trump, Warns Iran in U.N. Speech

NEW YORK – In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump for his support of Israel, but he also had a stern warning for Iran: "Those who threaten us with annihilation put themselves in peril."

Netanyahu spoke Monday afternoon, beginning by touting Israel's growing influence on the world stage.



"We're in the midst of a great revolution. A revolution in Israel's standing among the nations," he said, calling Israel "the innovation nation, the place for cutting edge technology."



Netanyahu discussed the many world leaders who visited Israel within the past year, highlighting the tours of Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most meaningful.



"When the president touched those ancient stones, he touched our hearts forever," Netanyahu told the General Assembly, referring to Trump at the Western Wall.



Netanyahu continued by addressing the "true" history of Israel, claiming the Bible to be the most accurate account.



"It's a great read. I read it every week," he said, jokingly adding that it has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon.



Netanyahu also lauded Trump for being someone to speak the truth about Israel, calling on other world leaders to address the realities of a nuclear Iran as the American president did in his speech just hours earlier.



"None were bolder, none were more forthright than President Trump today," he declared.



In his U.N. address, Trump criticized Iran for calling for "death to America" and for "the destruction of Israel," slamming the Iran nuclear deal as "an embarrassment to the United States."



"I couldn't agree with him more," the Israeli prime minister said.



Netanyahu stressed that these world leaders must stop Iran's development of ballistic missiles while pointedly directing a warning to Iranian dictator Ayatollah Khamenei.

Netanyahu also had a message for the people of Iran: "You are not our enemy. You are our friends."

If his U.N. speech serves as any indication, Israel may have no greater friend than the U.S. under the leadership of Trump.



"The remarkable relationship between the United States and Israel has never been stronger," said Netanyahu.