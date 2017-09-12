News Media Gone Wild: These 4 Examples Show Trump-Trashing Is Their Favorite Hobby

You may have thought the mainstream news media's coverage of President Trump was already negative, but it became even more so during the summer months.

The Media Research Center (MRC) has released a new study showing coverage of Trump and his administration by the mainstream news media has been 91 percent negative since June 1st.

"Worse than the astounding 89 percent negative spin we calculated during the first three months of the administration," stated MRC Research Director Rich Noyes.

Four topics took up more than half the time spent on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening news coverage of the president.

The Russian "collusion" allegations, got some 415 minutes of coverage, 94 percent of it negative. The battle over Obamacare repeal took up 176 minutes and was 97 percent negative. The feud with North Korea landed 136 minutes of coverage with 86 percent of it negative. President Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. It received 97 minutes of coverage, 97 percent of it negative.

Noyes stated, "Analyzing the networks' spin makes it clear that the goal of all this heavy coverage is not to promote the president, but to punish him."

And MRC points out that on a recent installment of MSNBC's Morning Joe, political analyst Mark Halperin admitted that Trump can get better coverage from the news media if he starts complying with their liberal agenda.

"This will get good coverage if he works with Democrats for as far as the eye can see. It will produce more liberal policies, which a lot of people in the media like," Halperin said.

Meanwhile, the mainstream news media also appears much more obsessed with coverage of the present commander-in-chief as opposed to his predecessor.

Coverage of the Trump administration has eaten up almost 39 percent of the evening NBC, CBS and ABC newscasts. The entire last two years of the Obama administration took up only 10 percent of those broadcasts' time.

