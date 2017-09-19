Senate GOP Close to Resurrecting Healthcare Replacement for Obamacare

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans could be on the verge of passing a replacement for Obamacare.

It’s known as the Graham/Cassidy bill, named after Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-La), the two GOP senators who devised the plan.

A senior White House official tells CBN News President Donald Trump instructed Vice President Mike Pence to work behind the scenes on a replacement plan two months ago after the defeat of an earlier Obamacare repeal bill in the U.S. Senate. That effort may now become a reality.

The bill eliminates some of the key provisions of the Affordable Care Act, including what is known as the “individual mandate,” which requires Americans to buy health insurance.

The main component of the legislation gives each state — not the federal government — control of billions in healthcare spending. Many other details still need to be worked out.

A preliminary fiscal score from the Congressional Budget Office will not be available until next week at the earliest.

Vice President Pence is meeting with GOP senators Tuesday on Capitol Hill to discuss specifics and to try and convince skeptical senators.

Mr. Pence started his day at the United Nations in New York but quickly flew back to DC to push the bill. Joining him on board Air Force Two was Senator Graham, who received a call from President Trump Monday night pushing him to get the deal done.

Vice President Pence made clear on the plane ride back to DC that the administration is fully committed to the bill: "This is the moment, now is the time," Pence told reporters aboard Air Force Two. The White House also has been working the phones trying to get some Democrats to join them, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

At this point, it appears the GOP may be one vote shy of having 50 senators come together to pass it. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-AK, and Senator John McCain, R-Ariz, are the two lawmakers who are key to getting to the magic number. Arizona’s Governor supports the legislation, making Sen. McCain’s support more likely. Murkowski seems to be the true wild card.

Time is of the essence.

The GOP wants to pass this version of an Obamacare replacement with a simple majority of 50 votes. To achieve that feat, they will have to do it under what is known as the "budget reconciliation" rule.

The current budget runs out September 30th. After that, Republicans will need sixty votes. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brings the bill to the Senate floor, it most likely will be during the last week in September.

Democrats are trying to mobilize forces quickly. On Tuesday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and other Senate Democrats rallied with progressive groups on Capitol Hill.

In a press release for the event, liberal groups argue that "the Graham-Cassidy health care proposal would eliminate the Affordable Care Act’s tax subsidies, end protections for pre-existing conditions, defund Planned Parenthood, end the law's individual insurance mandate, and end Medicaid as we know it."