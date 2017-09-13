'This is your best and only chance:' GOP Senators Try Again to Repeal & Replace

Several United States senators introduced legislation this week aimed at shifting health care control from the federal government to the states.

"The Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson (GCHJ) proposal repeals the structure and architecture of Obamacare and replaces it with a block grant given annually to states to help individuals pay for health care," a press release from the Senators stated. Those sponsoring it are: U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Dean Heller, R-Nev., Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., and former US Senator Rick Santorum, R-Pa.



The Senators say the "block grants" would give the states the power to decide how to best use health care money from the federal government to serve the individual needs of the patients in each state.



"The grant dollars would replace the federal money currently being spent on Medicaid Expansion, Obamacare tax credits, cost-sharing reduction subsidies and the basic health plan dollars," says the press release.



"The proposal gives states the resources and regulatory flexibility to innovate and create healthcare systems that lower premiums and expand coverage," it went on to say.



Senator Lindsey Graham urged his Republican colleagues to get behind this new legislation and not let the heath care debate die while speaking at a press conference introducing the bill.



"If you believe repealing and replacing Obamacare is a good idea, this is your best and only chance to make it happen, because everything else has failed except this approach which will work if we get behind it," said Senator Graham on Wednedsay.



Graham says this bill would prevent health care from turning into a single payer system.



"If you want a single payer health care system, this is your worst nightmare," says Graham. "We need people on board now to stop what I think is inevitable if we fail."



President Trump responded to the latest Senate efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare with the following statement:



"I applaud the Senate for continuing to work toward a solution to relieve the disastrous Obamacare burden on the American people. My Administration has consistently worked to enact legislation that repeals and replaces Obamacare, and that can pass the Senate and make it to my desk. Obamacare has been a complete nightmare for the many Americans who have been devastated by its skyrocketing healthcare premiums and deductibles and canceled or shrinking plans. As I have continued to say, inaction is not an option, and I sincerely hope that Senators Graham and Cassidy have found a way to address the Obamacare crisis."





