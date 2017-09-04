Displaying
This Prayer Over President Trump in the Oval Office Is Going Viral

09-04-2017
CBN News
Spiritual leaders gathered with President Trump in the Oval Office Friday when he issued the proclamation for a National Day of Prayer.

After signing the proclamation, he asked Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress to pray for him and the nation.
 
"Father I thank you that we have a president, President Donald Trump, who believes in the power of prayer," Pastor Jeffress prayed.

"We thank you that the president had the wisdom to call our nation right now to a Day of Prayer," he continued. "This is what we need."

"We pray for healing for our country. We pray for physical healing for those who have suffered the devastation from Hurricane Harvey. Father be with them, provide for their needs," Jeffress prayed.

So far, more than 1.5 million people have viewed the prayer on our CBN News Facebook page.

