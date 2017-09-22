Trump Administration Irons Out New Order to Replace Travel Ban

The Trump administration is getting ready to replace its controversial travel ban. It sought to bar almost all travel to the U.S. from six countries.

The president's 90-day ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries is set to expire Sunday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Friday that the administration is preparing to announce new, more targeted restrictions that would affect more countries than those included in the president's March 6th order.

Homeland Security officials tell CBN News, the new restrictions would vary by country, based on the perceived threat posed by each one.

President Trump's current executive order applied to citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and sparked protests and lawsuits across the country.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a restricted version of the ban to come into effect in June. That means the 90-day visa limit will be reached on Sunday.

Last week, Mr. Trump said he was prepared to extend and expand the ban, especially after a terrorist attack in London.

Trump tweeted: "The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific – but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"

The White House says it is working to ensure "we only admit those who can be properly vetted and will not pose a threat to national security or public safety."

It was not clear how many countries would be listed in the new order.