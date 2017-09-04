Trump to End Obama's Dreamer Program for Young Immigrants

President Trump will end an Obama administration program known as DACA, according to numerous news reports citing people familiar with the plan.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) grants work programs to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

The program was established in 2012 and was implemented to protect young immigrants known as "dreamers" who did not choose to violate U.S. immigration law since they were brought into the country by their parents or other family members.

DACA has protected roughly 800,000 people from deportation, allowing them to work legally as long as they have the required work permit which is renewable every two years.

The White House is expected to make an official announcement about the end of the program on Tuesday.

The president has been going back and forth for months over what to do about the program as Republican state officials have threatened to sue the administration if the president did not end the program.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Friday Trump was in the process of finalizing a decision.

"He loves children and wants to make sure this decision is done correctly," she said.

Trump has publicly wrestled with the decision since he took office, saying in February that the topic was "a very, very difficult subject for me, I will tell you. To me, it's one of the most difficult subjects I have."

"You have some absolutely incredible kids - I would say mostly," he said. "I love these kids."

Many people have protested ending the program because of its economic impact.

According to a survey from the Center for American Progress, 91 percent of DACA recipients are employed. It notes that removing them from the work force would put 700,000 people out of work and it would cost $3.4 billion to replace them, Fox News reports.

"Because of DACA, I opened a restaurant. We are contributing to the economic growth of our local community. We pay our fair share of taxes and hire employees...It will be hard to maintain my business if DACA ended," a survey respondent said. "I depend on my (social security) for a lot of my business, such as when getting licenses, permits, leases, and credit."

The administration plans to delay enforcing the decision for six months.



A White House official said they hope that delay will give Congress time to act on a broader solution for immigration reform.