Trump and San Juan Mayor Exchange Nasty Tweets as Island Suffers

President Donald Trump shot back at the Mayor of San Juan after she accused the White House of “killing us with inefficiency” as the island struggles to recover after Hurricane Maria.

Trump responded to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz’s accusations by tweeting, "Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help.”

Trump has pledged to spare no effort in helping Puerto Rico recover and deployed the military led by a three-star general along with federal workers.

“10,000 Federal workers now on the island are doing a fantastic job,” said Trump.

The Commander-in-Chief says the Mayor of San Juan was very complimentary a few days ago but was recently told by the Democrats “that you must be nasty to Trump.”

“They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” Trump wrote.

The natural disaster claimed the lives of 16 people as the island fights to recover. Phone service is slowly returning to Puerto Rico as nearly half for the supermarkets have reopened and more than half of the gas stations are pumping. The necessity now is clean drinking water along with food and first aid.

CBN’s Operation Blessing is on scene with solar lights, water and first aid helping those affected by the hurricane.