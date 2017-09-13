Democrats Say They Have Deal with Trump on Young Immigrants

President Trump struck a deal with Democrat leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Charles Schumer to protect hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' – children of immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally – while beefing up border security.

Schumer and Pelosi announced the deal after having dinner in the White House with President Trump. It would make permanent provisions in President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protected some 800,000 Dreamers from deportation and granted them work permits and access to education.

Last week, Trump told Congress to pass legislation to help the young immigrants before he ended the DACA program in six months.

"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

The White House responded quickly that there was no agreement to end plans to build the wall.

"While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted.

Earlier Wednesday, Sanders said the president is "committed to the wall. It doesn't have to be tied to DACA, but it's important and he will get it done."

The move appears to be part of a presidential pivot to bipartisanship.

"This is a positive step toward the president's strong commitment to bipartisan solutions for the issues most important to all Americans," a White House statement said.

Last week, Trump cut a deal with Democrats to pass funding for Hurricane Harvey relief and raise the debt limit to keep the government running for the next three months.

"More and more we're trying to work things out together," Trump said Wednesday.



"If you look at some of the greatest legislation ever passed, it was done on a bipartisan manner. And so that's what we're going to give a shot," he said.

The new tack is bound to anger some Republicans and those on the right who have long questioned Trump's allegiance to conservative ideals.

David French, senior writer for the National Review, tweeted, "It's all fun and games until Trump makes a deal with Schumer on the next SCOTUS nominee."