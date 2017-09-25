Trump's Tough Start to the New Week, from North Korea to the NFL

WASHINGTON – It's the start of a big week in Washington as Congress takes on health care and the White House deals with North Korea.

A new travel ban is on its way that now includes North Korea, Chad and Venezuela.

President Trump signed a proclamation over the weekend adding those three countries to the original list of terror-prone countries.

This comes as tensions continue to mount with the North Koreans.

"Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer," Trump tweeted Saturday.

The address began as the Pentagon announced a major show of military strength – the U.S. sending bombers and fighter jets along the coast of North Korea, farther north than any American planes have gone in decades.

Back here at home, Trump brought the NFL protests back into the national spotlight, taking on the league and players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

He spoke out against them at a political rally in Alabama and on Twitter.

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend," Trump tweeted Sunday.

About 200 players responded in kind, some owners supporting them and some teams like the Steelers, Seahawks, and Titans refusing to take the field altogether.

A week ago just six NFL players protested.

In Washington on Capitol Hill, the battle for a new Republican measure to replace Obamacare appears to be on life support.

"It's very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill," Sen. Susan Collins, R-Me., told CNN, confirming she's still leaning against the Graham-Cassidy bill.

The legislation appears to be heading toward defeat with Senators John McCain, R-Az., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, against it.

As time runs out on the measure, Senate Republicans are making changes to try to save it.

Healthcare reform or not, the White House is moving ahead on tax reform with Axios reporting Trump could unveil a plan in a speech on Wednesday in Indiana.

Trump is expected to lay out the framework for the plan which will reportedly include cutting the business tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.