In the wake of the administration's decision to rescind DACA, the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program, President Obama's former press secretary Josh Earnest joins CBN's online political show Faith Nation today to discuss the decision.

Plus we'll hear from Operation Blessing's Jody Gettys on the latest relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

You can watch that LIVE beginning at 12:30 Eastern time at Facebook.com/CBNNews.