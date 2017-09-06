Why Trump and This Democrat Senator Are Traveling Together on Air Force One

President Trump is going back on the road to push his new tax plan to the public.

This afternoon, he's holding a tax reform event with energy sector workers in Bismarck, North Dakota.

And he's taking North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp with him on Air Force One.

The president spoke about his plan to boost the economy in Washington Tuesday



"We are going to cut taxes. We are going to reduce taxes for people, for individuals, for middle income families. We are going to reduce taxes for companies and those companies are going to produce jobs," Trump said.

The plan aims to make the tax code as simple as possible, provide tax relief for middle-class workers and families and restore a quote "competitive edge" for U.S. businesses.



The president believes his plan will create millions of new jobs.

Trump tweeted Wednesday, "We are the highest taxed nation in the world - that will change."