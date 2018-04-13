GOP Control at Stake: A Big Fight Shapes Up for Paul Ryan's District

Matt Batzel, National Exec. Director of American Majority, talks about the 2018 election

Matt Batzel trains conservative candidates across the country how to craft the best messages and put together winning coalitions. But the Wisconsin-based political consultant for American Majority may be about to witness one of the most high-profile and competitive races in the country in his own backyard.

Since Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that he's leaving Washington and giving up not only his leadership position but his congressional seat, Wisconsin Republicans have been racing to find a candidate to replace him.

On Friday, the state's Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced he would pass on the opportunity to campaign for Ryan's seat.

Vos's longtime friend and college roommate, Rance Priebus, the former White House chief of staff, has also opted not to run.

On the Democratic side, Randy Bryce, a union iron worker, presents a formidable challenge with nearly $5 million raised already.

Batzel says the race is "probably the most competitive congressional seat in Wisconsin right now."

He's concerned that conservatives in Wisconsin and across the country have tended towards complacency approaching this year's races.

"You'd think this is a state that conservatives should have a good time winning in a mid-term election," Batzel says, noting a Republican in the governor's office, a GOP-controlled legislature, Trump's 2016 Wisconsin win and a mid-term elections trend that tends to favor "die-hard" voters who are often conservative.

Given the current shake-up, that appears to not be the case this year.

Batzel says conservatives would do well in 2018 to focus on the economy and regulation cuts at the federal level.

He emphasizes campaign "basics" including tailoring the candidate's message to the district, developing unique coalitions of voters and favoring in-person conversations over Facebook or other social media.

"The number one way to convince people to vote different in an election is to have a conversation with them," says Batzel.

He's also a fan of outsider candidates, citing Kevin Nicholoson, the GOP Senate candidate in Wisconsin. "Voters like to hear straight talk, they don't just want to pad careers," says Batzel.

Nicholson is telling voters "I'm happy to do one term, if it means going there taking these tough votes to deal with long term fiscal obligations, dealing with our defense problems realistically."

The former Marine is taking on Sen. Tammy Baldwin, well-known for her progressive positions.

https://www.americanmajority.org/blog-2/american-majority-promotes-matt-...

