Chinese Embassy Condemns Planned US Tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP)- The Chinese embassy in Washington says it "strongly condemns" the Trump administration's planned tariffs. In a statement, the embassy says the proposal "serves neither China's interest, not the U.S. interest, even less the interest of the global economy."



And it hinted that Beijing would retaliate with trade sanctions of its own: "As the Chinese saying goes, it is only polite to reciprocate."



The embassy said China would seek relief from the World Trade Organization and "take corresponding measures of equal scale and strength against U.S. products in accordance with Chinese law."



