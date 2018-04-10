Christian Posts Blocked: Will 'Christian Speech' Be Allowed in the New Facebook World?

CBN News interviewed President and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters Dr. Jerry Johnson about allegations of social media censorship of Christian and conservative content. Watch above.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is on Capitol Hill this week responding to questions about the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal in which the data of 87 million users was gathered to build a psychological profile for political gain.

Over the next two days, a group of broadcasters wants Congress to ask the billionaire about allegations Facebook routinely blocks images and content with a conservative message.

"What we're raising awareness of is that really across the board - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google, GoFundMe, Apple, the App Store - you've got really the censorship of Christian content and conservative content across the board," Dr. Jerry Johnson, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters, told CBN News.

"We think Mr. Zuckerberg really should answer questions about that," he continued.

Zuckerberg has long prided himself on building a global online community. In a 2017 message, the tech genius told users he was committed to building a platform that will “bring humanity together” to reframe the world into a better place.

“In times like these, the most important thing we at Facebook can do is develop the social infrastructure to give people the power to build a global community that works for all of us,” Zuckerberg said.

But some want to ask Mr. Zuckerberg if his new global community includes them.

The National Religious Broadcasters points to several instances in which Christian themes were deleted or banned. In one instance, a Catholic university put up a picture of a cross to commemorate Easter. Facebook rejected the ad because it did not meet its standards.

After a secondary review, the social media giant reversed their initial censorship of the ad. Still, NRB leaders want to know what was so "shocking, sensational, or excessively violent" to cause it to be initially censored.

"Well, let's face it, the values of Silicon Valley are not conservative values; they're not Christian values," Johnson told CBN News. "Everybody's talking about the data breach and Cambridge Analytica, and the point was that they were using your information to send you messages to affect the political campaign."

"So it was about messages being sent to affect a political outcome," he continued. "But actually this is the other side of the question, which is content taken away - that is, conservative content and Christian content on Facebook, maybe sent to you by friends or news organizations you trust."

"Those things are being kept from you in the heat of a political campaign or just in the national debate of the day - whatever it might be about," Johnson said.

"Silicon Valley does not want conservative talk and Christian talk; they want to push progressive and leftist values. It's just the fact," he added.

Johnson said NRB reached out to Zuckerberg and others to address the alleged violations.

"Well, we have reached out to them with a letter, a formal letter; we haven't gotten a formal response," Johnson explained.

The NRB wants Congress to hold Zuckerberg’s feet to the fire over these allegations of censorship.

They say there are five major questions he should answer, including how the social media juggernaut defines “hate speech” and how they respond to comments by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, who acknowledged that some social media platforms “routinely block or discriminate against content they don’t like.”

The NRB is not alone in its concerns with Facebook’s policies on free speech.

Earlier this week, social media personalities Diamond and Silk accused Facebook of blocking their nearly 1.4 million viewers from receiving updates because they were deemed offensive.

Specifically, they say the social media giant labeled their content "unsafe to the community."

CBN News asked Facebook to respond to the concerns by Diamond and Silk and received a statement from the social giant. Read the full story here:

The sisters, who are ardent supporters of President Donald Trump, told Fox News they were appalled by this new classification, saying they are just “two black chicks who are down with politics.”

In December, NRB launched Internet Freedom Watch, a website where Johnson said visitors will find a timeline of alleged social media censorship. He said they can enter their own censorship examples.

"Tell your story - if you feel like your site has been taken down, your post (has) been removed, your tweet has been shadowed or ghosted in some way," he told CBN News. "And we want to have sort of a clearinghouse for all of these examples."

CBN News is pursuing responses from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google, GoFundMe, Apple for the company its brands and its App Store to the allegations of censorship of conservative and Christian content. We will update this report as those responses are available.

