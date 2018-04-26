'Censorship Is Not a Hoax': 'Diamond and Silk' Testify in Congress About Facebook Bias

The pro-Trump, conservative, social media personalities known as "Diamond and Silk" claim Facebook has treated them like they’re a danger to the world.

Facebook denies it, but the two women report the social media giant launched a campaign of "bias censorship and discrimination" against their D&S brand page.

Now they’re testifying before Congress this morning.

In their prepared remarks they state, "Facebook along with other social media sites have taken aggressive actions to silence conservative voices such as ourselves by deliberately restricting and weaponizing our page with algorithms that censored and suppress our free speech."

"We've also noticed how someone with a liberal point of view that spewed hate against the President can garner up to 19 million views with only 539,000 followers, yet we have 1.2 million followers and only received 13,000 views on our video," they state.

Social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter refused to send a witness to testify at the House hearing which is called "Filtering Practices of Social Media Platforms."

In addition to Diamond and Silk, the hearing includes testimony from Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn; Electronic Frontier Foundation Legal Director Corynne McSherry; News Media Alliance CEO David Chavern; and New York Law School Innovation Center for Law and Technology Director Ari Waldman.

"Censorship is not a hoax, it’s real. It is wrong for these social media giants to suppress and disregard people by diminishing and denying them their free speech. If social media is supposed to be a place for all idea(s) or to express idea(s) then algorithms and tactic(s) should not be in place to suppress some idea(s)," Diamond and Silk state.

The LIVE HEARING is BELOW. If you missed Diamond and Silk, scroll back in the video to watch.

Here's a link to Diamond and Silk's prepared testimony.

