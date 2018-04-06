Faith Leaders Plan DC Summit, Hope to Meet with President Trump

WASHINGTON – Faith Leaders hope to meet with President Donald Trump this summer at a summit in Washington, DC.

However, contrary to a recent report from NPR, they won't be there to discuss sex-scandal allegations involving President Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels.

"It's not true. How do I know? I am one of the key organizers of the event," Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council said in a statement.

"We are inviting 1,000 evangelical leaders to come to Washington for the day to discuss what has happened on the shared issues of concern since January of last years...We've invited the president and do hope he will join us," he added.

JUST IN: Read @tperkins email to @FRCdc supporters tonight; tells them the @NPR story about an evangelical summit to discuss the "tantalizing details of President Trump's past...is not true. How do I know? I am one of the key organizers of the event." @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ec1Y63m3k7 — David Brody (@TheBrodyFile) April 6, 2018

Perkins also said he's concerned evangelicals are discouraged "from Congress' poor performance on promises made," adding that the future of the Republican Party depends on evangelical voters.

The event is still in the early planning stages and leaders have yet to hear back from the White House on if the president will attend.

"There has been no serious discussion and certainly no decisions about the format of the event, such as 90 minutes of questions," said Johnnie Moore, an informational spokesperson for the evangelicals close to the president.

He added that a very small group is involved in the planning and that the summit is entirely a conceptual conversation at this point and will not focus on the president.