Opioid-Abuse Memorial Debuts Outside White House

WASHINGTON – The opioid-abuse memorial, located outside the White House, is now open to the public.

It includes a wall of 22,000 faces of people who have died from opioid-related overdoses.

It's a growing epidemic that claims 116 American lives every day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

That alarming statistic prompted President Donald Trump to call for the death penalty for those who traffic drugs.

"If we don't get touch on the drug dealers, we are wasting our time and that toughness includes the death penalty," Trump warned.

The Trump administration declared a "public health emergency" last October and renewed that declaration in January by authorizing funds to stop drugs, like fentanyl and heroin, from entering the country.

President Trump secured $6 billion to tackle the crisis with plans to launch anti-drug commercials and provide Narcan, an antidote which counteracts drug overdoes, to schools and colleges free of charge.