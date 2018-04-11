'Swift and Firm Justice': Trump Signs Law Aimed at Curbing Online Sex Trafficking

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called survivors "very brave" when signing a new law to stop sex trafficking.

"Most importantly I want to thank the survivors and families who join us today. I'm signing this bill in your honor," declared Trump.

HR 1865 "Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017" is designed to combat online sex trafficking by weakening a legal shield for online services that support abusive content.

"We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that traffickers are brought to a swift and firm justice," said Trump.

Penny Nance, CEO, and president of Concerned Women for America applauds the commander in chief for supporting the biggest anti-sex-trafficking bill since the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2003.

"This bill closes the loophole that allowed bad actor websites to not only knowingly facilitate prostitution and sex trafficking, but also to profit from the ads selling women and children against their will," said Nance.

"Backpage.com, a classified ad listing service, was seized by the Department of Justice for 'knowingly facilitating' prostitution ads as well as covering up sexually trafficked children while publicly pretending to do something about it," she charged.

Sen. Rob Porter (R-OH) added, "For too long, courts around the country have ruled that (websites like) Backpage can continue to facilitate illegal sex trafficking online with no repercussions."

The signing of this bill changes that by targeting sex traffickers and bringing them to justice.

"I've heard statistics where trafficking in the world is more now than ever has been in the history of the world and you wouldn't believe that with modern day everything," said Trump.

Trump handed a signing pen to a mother of a victim of the sex trade, saying it was his "great honor" to usher the act into law.