Texas Gov. Abbott on the Border Battle: Trump Is 'Making Tremendous Success'

WASHINGTON – While one governor is thumbing his nose at President Donald Trump and his decision to send National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says it's the right move.

Trump lashed out at California Gov. Jerry Brown on Twitter Wednesday, accusing him of "trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border."

There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Last week, Brown pledged to send 400 of his state's troops to the border but made it clear they will be focusing on combating drug crime – not immigration.

Meanwhile, Abbott is sending 1,000 Texas National Guard troops to the border and in an interview with CBN News praised Trump for his leadership on the issue.

"President Trump has been robust in assuring national security for us," Abbott told CBN's Jenna Browder.

Abbott also gave credit to Trump for some of his other accomplishments in office, including his handling of the economy.

"If you look at all the things that matter to voters, as well as setting the footing for the pathway for the country, he's making tremendous success," Abbott said. "Look at what's going on in the economy. Ignore the tax cuts. Just look at unemployment: lowest unemployment rate ever in the history of Texas as well as many other states."

The Texas unemployment rate was at 4 percent in February. Nationwide unemployment sat at 4.1 percent.

