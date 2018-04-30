'They're Not Sitting Back Idly, They're Setting Off Missiles': Trump Agrees with Israeli PM's Assessment of Iran

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is threatening to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal by the May 12 deadline unless major changes are made.

"In seven years that deal would have expired and Iran is free to go ahead and create nuclear weapons," said Trump. "It's proving right with what Israel has done today with the news conference."

Trump said he watched parts of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech talking about how Iran is lying about its nuclear weapons program and even moved materials to a secret location.

"That's not an acceptable situation and I've been saying that's happening," said Trump. "They are not sitting back idly. They are setting off missiles which they say are for television purposes. I don't think so."

Iran denied the allegations, highlighting that there is no evidence it violated the 2015 deal.

Trump argues the accord failed to address Iran's ballistic missile program and there are still concerns about Iran's activities in Syria and Yemen.

The commander in chief was critical of the Obama administration for giving Iran "$150 billion and $1.8 billion in cash."

"You know what we got? We got nothing," declared Trump. "That doesn't mean I wouldn't negotiation a new agreement. We'll see what happens"

European leaders have agreed with Trump to address both Iran's troublemaking and missile program in hopes the US won't withdraw from the agreement.

Trump did not reveal Monday what he plans to do as the Iran nuclear deal deadline approaches.

"I'm not going to tell you what I'm doing, but a lot of people think they know," said Trump.