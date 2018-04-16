'This Is the Last Time You'll Fill Out That Long, Complicated Return': Trump Touts Tax Reform Benefits

President Trump is praising the strength of the economy and his tax overhaul.

At a business roundtable in Florida, he said the country is starting to really rock with businesses coming back to the country and corporations facing fewer regulations.

Since his election, the commander in chief says his administration has created three million new jobs.

Speaking one day before the tax return filing deadline, the president promised that once the new tax law is fully implemented, filing a federal return in the future will be a lot less complicated.

"This is the last time you're going to fill out that long complicated, horrible return," he said. "Next year, it's going to be simple, for the most part, one page, it may get a little bit bigger, but it will be simple and easy to do and very importantly you're going to have a lot of money left over from what you have."

And he says the new tax law also provided a big boost to American businesses by cutting their tax rates.

"They (taxes) were the highest in the world from a business standpoint. That's why businesses were leaving. Now they're not the lowest but they're on the low side and businesses are pouring back into the United States and that means jobs," Trump said.

Republicans are planning to use the tax cuts during this fall's midterm elections.

According to USA Today, GOP candidates have run nearly 18,000 ads highlighting the tax reform.

Democrats are still criticizing the tax law as a giveaway to the rich. And the president warns against electing Democrats, saying they want to repeal the GOP's tax plan.

"And let me tell you if for any reason they get in – meaning the Democrats – they're going to raise your taxes way up high, they're going to terminate this (tax cuts) out. Of course, I'll veto it," Trump said.

The President also promoted the tax cut law in an editorial in today's USA Today, saying, "On this Tax Day, America is strong and roaring back. Paychecks are climbing. Tax rates are going down. Businesses are investing in our great country. And most important, the American people are winning."