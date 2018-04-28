This Week: Taking a Closer Look at Evangelicals

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week's show examines evangelicals. They are much talked about these days due to their influence in politics. CBN News will look at who they are and their continued influence in politics and the kingdom of God.

CBN News Political Correspondent David Brody and Jenna Browder from CBN News' "Faith Nation" provide insight from Washington.

Join CBN News anchors Mark Martin and Charlene Aaron for this week's episode. Just click the player above.