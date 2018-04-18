Trump Talks North Korea during US-Japan Summit

President Donald Trump opened his third US-Japan summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by offering prayers to the entire Bush family after the passing of Barbara Bush.

“Her presence and character were engraved into America’s identity,” said Trump. “Her strength and toughness embodied the spirit of our country.”

During the two day summit Trump and his Japanese counterpart talked about trade, military security and North Korea.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is on board to end North Korea's nuclear program but also doesn't want Trump to lose sight of the North's short-range missiles that can strike Tokyo.

Abe just wants to make sure that his country's interests are addressed during the upcoming US-North Korea summit.

“Just because North Korea is responding to dialogue there should be no rewards, maximum pressure should be maintained,” said Abe.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently sat down with North Korea’s dictator over the Easter weekend.

“I think Mike Pompeo will go down as one of the great Secretary of States and by the way, he just left North Korea,” said Trump. “He had a great meeting with Kim Jong-Un, and got along with him really well, really great.”

Trump is set to meet with the North Korean dictator later this year, no specific date or location has been released by the White House.

“I will respectfully leave the meeting or not go at all if I don’t think the meeting with Kim Jong Un will be a successful meeting,” said Trump.

During those talks Trump said that he plans to fight for the release of three Americans currently behind bars in North Korea.

“We have been talking about them,” said Trump. “They have been there a very long time, it’s harsh treatment.”

Earlier Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser John Bolton joined Trump for a working lunch where the focus was on free and fair trade with Japan.

Prime Minister Abe hoped to reverse his decision to impose new steel and aluminum tariffs on Japan.

“The US has a massive trade deficit with Japan,” said Trump. “It’s a minimum of 69 billion dollars a year.”

Trump concluded the summit talking about Russia where he said that “nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump.”

“If we can get along with China, if we can get along with Russia and if we can get along with Japan, that’s a good thing,” said Trump.