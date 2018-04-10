Trump Tested: White House Responds to Syria Attack, FBI Raid on Trump Attorney

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump again condemned the chemical attack in Syria, warning that "nothing is off the table" in response to the strike that killed at least 40 people.

Chilling images have surfaced of dead children, the latest victims of the suspected chemical weapons attack.

"We cannot allow atrocities like that," said Trump.

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad denied he is behind the violence, claiming the video is fabricated.

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, however, says Assad is not being truthful.



"The monster who is responsible for these attacks has no conscience, not even to be shocked by pictures of dead children," said Ambassador Haley.

The attack took place less than a week after Trump said he wanted to pull US troops from Syria. But the president says troops will stay in place for now, warning that those involved will pay a "big price."

Trump also once again criticized Assad's most powerful supporter, Russian President Vladimir Putin, making it clear he intends to take action.

While the president prepared for a meeting with military leaders about Syria, news emerged that the FBI raided the office of Trump's longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Agents took several documents, including some possibly tied to the $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels says she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, a claim the White House denies.

The Cohen raid is apparently not linked to the Russia probe, according to the New York Times. But the Times noted Cohen is being investigated for bank fraud.



"They broke into my office of one of my personal attorneys," said Trump. "Good man and it's a disgraceful situation."

Surrounded by top military advisers, Trump lashed out at the raid and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, calling it a witch hunt.

"That is really now a whole new level of unfairness," Trump charged.

Today, President Trump is focused on Syria. Last year, he ordered a military strike on a Syrian airfield after a suspected sarin gas attack.

But it's clear Assad did not take the warning seriously, as more civilians were the target of this latest strike.

Consequently, the president is threatening more military action against Syria, something that's likely to happen soon.