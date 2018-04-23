Trumps to Host France's President Emmanuel Macron for First State Dinner

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife at a glitzy White House state dinner Tuesday.

This is the first state visit of Trump's administration, serving to celebrate nearly 250 years of US-French relations.

The commander in chief will host a private dinner Monday night for his French counterpart at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate.

"The setting will serve as a beautiful reminder of France's unique status as America's very first ally going all the way back to the American Revolution," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The dinner will take place nearly a year after Macron hosted President Trump for a dinner inside the Eiffel Tower.

"President Trump is eager to host the Macrons for this special event, as he remembers fondly the dinner the couples shared together in the Eiffel Tower on the eve of Bastille Day in July," said a senior administration official.

While at Mount Vernon they will also visit the gravesite of George Washington and tour the grounds before returning to the White House.

The guest list for Monday's dinner includes House Speaker Paul Ryan, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund.

The Trump administration wants to maintain an element of surprise for guests and has released few details about the dinner and surrounding events.